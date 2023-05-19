I've never met someone who is a scientologist--I think. However, I've seen several documentaries about the Church of Scientology and read countless articles over the years.

But one question I find myself asking is how many active Scientology churches in are there Texas?

The Answer is: more than you think

There are currently seven listed Scientology churches in Texas.

There is a Church of Scientology in Irving; two in Austin with one that appears to be temporarily closed and the other listed as active; a location in Houston, Harlingen, El Paso, and San Antonio.

How Many Active Members are in Texas?

The number of people that actually go to a Church of Scientology in Texas, however, is rather hard to determine. They seem to be pretty private about how many members they actually have.

What They All Have In Common

One thing the Church of Scientology locations in Texas do seem to have in common is that they are all in large cities that have prominent wealthier areas. This is something that many frequently point out.

The general consensus is that the religious organization is a financially-driven one, with a focus on the wealthy. But if I may play devil's advocate.....the same description could arguably also be true for many mega-churches in Texas. But we won't get into that.

Maybe there is a correlation, maybe not. What do I really know about Scientology?

Have you been to a Church of Scientology in Texas?

Have you ever visited one of the locations in Texas? I'm very curious to know what it's like inside. If you or a person you know is a practicing Scientologist that would care to tell me more about your experience, I'd love to hear about it. You can email me at Chrissy.Covington@townsquaremedia.com, or comment below this article on our Facebook page.

