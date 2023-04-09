Hwy. 80 Garage Sale Stretches 392-Miles This Weekend Through East Texas

Get our free mobile app

It's garage sale season in East Texas and one of the longest garage sales in the state of Texas will be happening Friday thru Sunday, April 21 - 23, 2023, it's the 'Historic U.S. 80 Hi*Way Sale'.

Thousands of garage sales will pop up along historic U.S. Highway 80 with bargains for everyone! Once stretching more than 2,400 miles across the southern part of the U.S., Highway 80 went from Savannah, GA all the way through to San Diego, CA, but nowadays the highway has been cut and is no longer continuous. From Tybee Island, GA to the east side of Dallas, this is the only stretch of the original Highway 80 that remains.

April 21st, 22nd and 23rd, a 392-mile stretch of the historic U.S. highway will become the site of one of the nation's longest garage sales. The Hi*Way 80 Sale happens twice a year, the third weekend in April and in October. Individuals along with businesses along the highway will be setting up shop for the largest garage sale that will stretch from Mesquite, Texas to Jackson, Mississippi.

This garage sale encompasses several East Texas towns, including Terrell, Wills Point, Grand Saline, Mineola, Hawkins, Big Sandy, Gladewater, White Oak, Longview, Hallsville, Marshall and Waskom.

With all kinds of businesses opening their doors and with pop-up garage sales along the route this year, you will find something to purchase, whether you need it or not! From refrigerators to crafts, to used vehicles, clothes, lawnmowers, trinkets of all kinds, furniture and a wide variety of other things, you will find something for you! It may take a couple of stops along the way, but you will find something.

