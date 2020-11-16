I’m 43 Years Old and Excited for Animaniacs

One of the greatest cartoons of the 90's was Animaniacs where Yakko, Wakko and Dot went on ridiculous and fun adventures, Pinky and The Brain tried and failed constantly to take over the world and kids learned state capitals with a catchy tune.

I remember coming home from school and enjoying some afternoon animation every day. Even in the 90's when I was in high school, I would still find to time to enjoy some cartoon goodness. One of those cartoons was Animaniacs. The show followed three siblings, Yakko, Wakko and Dot, as they embarked on some wild and zany adventures.

Looking back on the show, there was a lot of adult humor that we as kids would have missed. Even some political humor that would go over our head. Pinky and The Brain segments were defiantly my favorite. Pinky and The Brain were a pair of lab rats. Pinky was the bumbling sidekick with great catch word "Narf." The Brain was the literal brains of the operation who always wanted to do the same thing, "try to take over the world."

I loved the show much that I bought the CD soundtrack. There was a huge musical component to the show. If you had a kid who was struggling to learn the state capitals, Animaniacs had a fun and catchy song to learn them.

There was another catchy tune to learn the many nations of the world, too.

So to hear that Animaniacs will be making a return with new episodes on Hulu starting this Friday, November 20, has me super excited. More Yakko, Wakko and Dot, more Pinky and The Brain is good for anyone, even a 43 year old man child like myself.

Sorry sweetheart, but we're watching cartoons Friday night.