Where Would You End Up If You Dug Straight Down from Tyler, Texas?

Growing up if you were a heavy cartoon watcher like I was, then you've probably wondered about where you would end up if you dug a hole in the ground from where you stand at now to see where you would end up on the other side of the planet.

Even though its pretty much impossible to do so, we can still imagine right?

Science Tells Us That You Wouldn't Get Very Far.

I am not about to get into a debate with about "flat Earth" vs. "Round Earth" so that talk for another time. But for the sake of this article, let's keep it light.

According to "IF", if you started digging through the Earth in real life, you'll end up getting into lava and the Earth's core which is way too hot for any human to be able to handle. So put the tools away.

Thankfully, someone on the internet has figured it out.

Since you're not alone in wondering about this we came across a website called "Antipodes Map" which tells you based on your coordinates, where you would end up if you started digging from where you to the other side of the world. So for fun, we decided to see where we would end up if we started digging in Tyler.

Tyler's Coordinates Are 32.3513° N, 95.3011° W

The antipodes of any place on the Earth is the point on the Earth's surface which is diametrically opposite to it. Two points that are antipodal to each other are connected by a straight line running through the center of the Earth.

So if we were to start digging in the middle of the square in downtown Tyler, where would we end up?

Before we give you the answer, enjoy this quick cartoon from The Simpsons About Bart's Digging..

Many Americans believe that if you dig a hole, in a straight line through the center of the Earth, you would come out on the other side right in China.

But this is just a saying, because, in reality, if you dig a straight tunnel, in most areas, of Europe or United States you will come out in the ocean.

And That's EXACTLY where you will end up if you dug a hole from Tyler straight through to the other side.

According to the Antipodes Map, the "antipode" of Tyler is the middle of the Indian Ocean. The exact coordinates are 32°21'06.5"S 84°41'56.1"E which is in the middle of nowhere....literally. Unfortunately you won't end up in China or Australia.

