If you're into trying something new this is a new must, indoor glamping, and it's happening right here in Texas. It just makes sense for it to be here in Texas but this is going to be the hottest new trend for ladies night or could be a new bachelorette party trend. The facility is called Lone Star Glamp Inn, it's based out of Round Top, Texas which is in between Austin and Houston.

When a coworker first told me about this place, I knew my wife would love it. I showed her the photos below and she said she wanted to move in. The Lone Star Glamp Inn allows people to rent rents or campers at their indoor facility which has lots of glamping décor to set the perfect atmosphere for people staying for the night.

You Have a Variety of Tents and Campers to Choose from at the Lone Star Glamp Inn

The tents have names such as Boho Bungalo, The Henhouse, The Outlaw, Punkie's Place, The Wigwam, Vintage Rose, The Hippie, and Big Bertha. The different campers include California Dreamin', Goldie, Pinkie, Cinnabar, Scarlette, The Casita, Laisy Daisy, Scout, Nora, and Lady Bug. There is also a large camper on site used called Powder Room.

You Can Even Rent Out the Whole Lone Star Glamp Inn

It looks like if you want to book one camper or tent it's about $200 per night. But if you want to rent the entire facility that is an option too it looks like that could sleep 20+ people and would be in the range of $1400.

Just look at these photos:

