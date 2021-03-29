It Is Your ‘Destiny’ To Adopt Destiny

Get our free mobile app

Living a life of dodging cars on a busy highway is no way for any animal to live, yet that's how Destiny was discovered and rescued.

She was rescued when she was dodging cars on a busy highway. Destiny is about a year old and looks to be a Catahoula mix. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. This happy go lucky girl weighs thirty pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Pets Fur People's director Gayle Helms believes Destiny would we well suited in a household with children and other dogs thanks to her sweet and friendly disposition. Destiny will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Destiny call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.