Retiring in Texas could mean trading the daily commute for more time, fewer obligations and the freedom to finally enjoy life on your terms. But choosing where to spend your retirement years is a big decision. Cost of living, weather, healthcare and lifestyle can all play a role in finding the right Texas county.

Retirement in the state of Texas sounds like a dream come true to most people that are still grinding away at their 40-hour workweek job. It’s something that we all hope to achieve at some point in life, not having to wake up and go to work but instead be able to work on projects or things that interest us.

While it takes years and years of hard work to get there, it is achievable. But what are some of the best places if you want to retire in Texas? Let’s look at what counties might be the best for you.

What Should You Look for When Retiring in Texas?

As you would expect there are lots of factors to consider when you are approaching retirement age and want to start thinking about where you want to retire. Obviously, a big part of weighing those options includes the cost of living. The last thing you want to do is blow through your retirement savings and end up going back to work. But there are several other factors that go into making a big decision like this, such as weather.

READ MORE: How Much Money You Actually Need to Retire in Texas

It’s Okay to be Greedy in Retirement

So many people work hard to provide for their family, in retirement it’s okay to do things that make you happy. Live in a place that you love and engage in the activities you enjoy. Life is short, live it up.

Get our free mobile app

Let's Look at the Best Counties in Texas for Retirement

Here is a look at some of your best options if you’re wanting to retire in Texas. Make yourself comfortable, you’re going to love it.