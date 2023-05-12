‘It Kills Me to Do This’ Koe Wetzel Forced to Cancel 2 Shows

Koe Wetzel took to social media this afternoon to inform fans that he's gotta shut it down for the weekend. His shows in Little Rock, AR and Huntsville, AL have been postponed.

According to his post he initially felt his voice going out last night in Nashville and when he woke up this morning it was completely gone. Fingers crossed this is something that a couple days off will be able to fix.

Both of this weekend's shows have already been rescheduled for July, and the post reasurse fans that their tickets will be valid for the new dates.

Hey y’all, It kills me to have to do this, but at last night’s show in Nashville I felt my voice going out half way through our set. Unfortunately, I woke up this morning not being able to speak at all. Saw the doctor this morning and he recommended taking the weekend off. That being said, tonight’s show in Huntsville, AL and tomorrow night’s show in Little Rock, AR have been rescheduled. We’ll be back in Little Rock on July 21 and Huntsville on July 22. Your tickets will still be valid for the new date. Please check your email for information regarding refunds should you no longer be able to attend. To all the fans who planned on coming out tonight, I sincerely apologize. No one is more upset than I am but y’all deserve a show better than what I could give this weekend. I apologize again and hope to see everyone soon.

Rest up, Koe. We'll see you back out on the road soon.

