Jimmie Allen Brings ‘Beauty in the Bones’ to Elton John’s New Collaborations Album [Listen]

Paul Morigi, Getty Images

Jimmie Allen finds a spot on the tracklist of Elton John's new duets project, The Lockdown Sessions, a 16-song collection that features a sprawling roster of guest artists from all genres.

Allen's contribution is "Beauty in the Bones," an inspirational and dance-inflected message of hope.

"Every root turns into branches / Every question leads to answers / Even if the seed ain't fully grown / There's beauty in the bones," Allen sings in the song's pulsing chorus. "Just a drop can start a riptide / Just a word can change a whole life / Even if this story ain't been wrote / There's beauty in the bones ..."

John and Allen recorded the song together in early 2021, at a time when artists and fans alike were still reeling from the changes — and new perspective — they'd gained from the COVID-19 pandemic and its attending shutdowns. John began work on his new album after being forced to pause his 2020 Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, as he got to know artists of all descriptions via his Apple Music show, Rocket Hour.

In addition to pop stars like Stevie Nicks, Charlie Puth and Dua Lipa, John pulled multiple duet partners from the country and Americana genres, also including Brandi Carlile and "Old Town Road" megastar Lil Nas X. The project also includes a new version of the late Glen Campbell's "I'm Not Gonna Miss You," which was the last song that Campbell recorded before his death in 2017.

Allen is no stranger to duets projects. His latest release, Bettie James Gold Edition, is a collaborations album featuring the likes of Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton, Charley Pride and Darius Rucker. That body of work includes his current single, "Freedom Was a Highway," which is a duet with Brad Paisley.

10 Hottest Songs for Summer 2021

Summer 2021 needs a great soundtrack, and country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers are supplying. Find songs from Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert on this 10 Hottest Songs for Summer 2021 list.

Newcomers Willie Jones and Walker Hayes also make the list with earworms we don't want to quit. Not every hot summer song needs to be a good-time party song, and not every good party song will make a great summer playlist. Our Top 10 embraces a range of emotions and experiences. What would summer be without summer love or summer heartache, or a bit of nostalgia?

Scroll down to see all 10 songs on this list of the hottest summer country songs. It's part of Taste of Country's summer Hot List, an annual report on the songs and artists set to bake this year.
Filed Under: elton john, jimmie allen
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top