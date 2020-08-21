Jimmy Buffett Joins Eli Young Band for ‘Saltwater Gospel’ Update

Eli Young Band is one of Texas' most celebrated bands. The Denton-based band has had several No. 1 singles, collected platinum selling songs, and a have received a slew of ACM, CMA and GRAMMY nominations during their twenty-year career.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

After a week of teasing fans, today Mike Eli and the boys released their new “Fins Up Version” of "Saltwater Gospel" featuring Parrothead No. 1, Jimmy Buffett.

“I can’t even imagine how many requests Jimmy Buffett gets to be a guest artist, so it felt really good. Especially now. And especially with a song that we feel deserves a second chance.” - Mike Eli

Could the update take EYB and Buffett back to the top of the country charts? Eli Young Band's most recent trip to the top of country radio was in May of '19, when "Love Ain't" became their fourth career No. 1 single, and first since "Drunk Last Night" in 2013.

In early 2019 EYB released This is Eli Young Band (GREATEST HITS) featuring all of their biggest hits. “This is the first time you’ve ever been able to get some of that older music, new music, and the hits all in one place,” shared Mike Eli during a Facebook Live video during the release. Among their greatest hits, the album includes No. 1's – PLATINUM “Drunk Last Night,” 2X PLATINUM “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” and 3X PLATINUM “Crazy Girl” – plus a never-before-heard acoustic recording of the latter.