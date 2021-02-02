For 25 years, KNUE, prattmodularhomes.com and YOU have become a Partner In Hope to assist in the fight against childhood cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This Thursday and Friday we will ask you to become a Partner In Hope, a $19 a month commitment, to continue the life saving work being done at St. Jude.

What have you accomplished in supporting St. Jude with KNUE over the years? One of the biggest stats is taking the overall survival rate from 20 percent when the hospital first opened in 1962 to 80 percent today.

One of the biggest ways your commitment has helped is that not one cent is paid out of pocket by a family who enters the doors of St. Jude. That includes meals. That includes travel. That includes housing. A family should only have to concentrate on helping their child during the fight. That peace of mind alone goes a long way.

The advances in cancer research are not kept at St. Jude. Their findings are passed down to hospitals in East Texas, in Texas, across the United States and across the world. With you becoming a Partner In Hope, you can continue that life saving research.

You may think that your $19 a month pledge doesn't really do a whole lot. That would be wrong. Your single Partner In Hope commitment pays for a St. Jude family's meal card for a week. Two Partners In Hope pay for one platelet transfusion for a patient. Three Partners In Hope pay for five days of of oxygen for a St. Jude patient. Six Partners In Hope pay for a day of chemotherapy for a patient. Fourteen Partners In Hope pay for the annual team prom.

As someone who has been to the hospital several times, I've seen first hand what your Partner In Hope commitment is doing. The fight is not over yet, however. That's why We Won't Stop until no child dies from cancer.

Join KNUE and prattmodularhomes.com this Thursday and Friday as we share many life saving stories of the work being done at St. Jude. We are also going to shed some tears as we will hear stories of heartbreak which is why the mission is not complete. Join us for the KNUE Country Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon.