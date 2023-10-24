Koe Wetzel & Morgan Wallen Team Up for Big Texas Show Next Summer ’24

The world wanted this, and now the Dallas, Texas area is about to get it all for themselves next summer. Massive breaking news this afternoon, guys, it's huge.

For years there have been two things Koe fans have wanted to see 1. A Post Malone Collaboration and 2. A Morgan Wallen show together. We're not getting No. 1, yet... But No. 2 is officially happening.

"Hitting AT&T Stadium with Morgan Wallen next summer!!"

Koe Wetzel has been added to what will no doubt be one of the biggest shows in Texas next summer. He's joining Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour when it comes to Jerry World on July 26th.

This is something that fans have been waiting for, since the realization that the two artists could potentially have a collaboration a little over two years ago. Remember this tweet?

Morgan is one of the biggest acts in the world right now, consistently shattering streaming records. He also just scored his 10th career No. 1 on country radio with “Thinkin’ Bout Me."

Koe's latest album Hell Paso was released in September '22, and surprised many fans with its edginess and dark themes. Some have even expressed concern for the country-rocker. But Koe assured me that he's okay. "Man I just wanted to reach out to anybody going through stuff like that, you know, and help them out and hopefully it helps them get through another day."

