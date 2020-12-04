Ladies, Science Officially Says Man Flu is a Real Thing

The age old debate from women is that men just whine and moan when they're sick. Well, it is now proven science that men have the right to lay in bed because they truly are feeling worse than women think.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University collected nasal cells from men and women and infected the cells with "influenza A". The kicker is that those researchers injected estrogen into some of those same cells. It was found that the cells that were injected with estrogen reduced the replication of the virus.

In other words, estrogen helped fight off the infection and reduced the symptoms associated with the virus.

It was also noted that testosterone, the male hormone, actually weakens the immune system making it less likely to fight off the virus.

Meaning, men feel worse than women when they're sick.

In a study from Memorial University of Newfoundland, researcher Kyle Sue found that men have more hospital admissions due to the flu. The death rate from the flu is also higher in men. The research also backed up that a man's immune system is weaker simply because of testosterone.

So ladies, if your man is sick, and you think he's complaining and moaning for no reason, he's not. He's not faking it, he's not trying to get out of his honey do list, he's not being lazy, he really does feel bad. Give him some time to rest and some chicken noodle soup.