Laine Hardy shows off his roots in Louisiana in the video for his new song, "Ground I Grew Up On."

The 2019 American Idol winner gave his fans just what they were craving in the form of new music on Friday (April 10). His first new music since winning the singing competition show last year, Hardy shines in the feel-good video, which showcases some picturesque views of his home state. In the clip, the rising country star enjoys everything from fishing to cruising to taking part in a good old fashioned sing-along around a campfire at the end of the night.

“What I love most about this music video is, it is spot on what I love to do and how I grew up, hanging with all my buddies on the river and just having a good time!” says Hardy in a press release. “I hope that it helps people in Louisiana and the whole country in this crazy time we're all going through together. Hope it reminds people of the fun we will be having again soon.”

On the same day, Hardy also released the audio of a new song called “Let There Be Country,” which was written by Jason Afable, Steve Moakler and Tim Nichols. In another nod to his country upbringing, the voice that American Idol judge Luke Bryan first fell in love with shines within the confines of a traditional country melody.

Of course, sharing this music during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic can have its challenges. However, Hardy will perform the new song on Live With Kelly and Ryan on April 15 and then appear on various social media channels as part of his Ground I Grew Up On Virtual Tour, including a stop at Taste of Country on April 29.