The viral "Fancy Like" is not as easy as it looks — just ask LeAnn Rimes and her husband, Eddie Cibrian.

These days when you open up social media, chances are you'll hear Walker Hayes' chart-topping hit about Applebee's. "Fancy Like" has taken the world by storm — Hayes is a country artist by definition, but this song has definitely crossed over into other genres and blown up TikTok in unprecedented ways.

It's that catchy.

What's especially genius is that Hayes enlisted the help of his daughter, Lela, to create a super fun dance to go along with it. It has certainly put the soon-to-be 16-year-old in the spotlight, and it's safe to say, everyone wants to play along.

Even Rimes and Cibrian! Although, they could use some tips from the man who started it all:

It appears this was a spur of the moment decision and not a planned video for Instagram. The couple may also need a few more practice sessions before taking their copy of "Fancy Like" to a stage near you. However, that may be what makes the video so endearing — it's almost as if we're getting a sneak peek into the couple's life.

It's fun, spontaneous and a little silly, even if it was a "fail" according to the country songstress.

"We call this a #fancylikedancechallenge fail..." Rimes says, followed by the crying laughing emoji.

Despite her calling this a fail, she got the approval of Hayes himself who commented, "Amazing" with not one, but five fire emojis. She also gave a shout out to Dave Aude who is responsible for the "Fancy Like" remix featured in the video.

It's not the first remix of the viral song. Hayes teamed up with pop star Kesha for a version that included a fun music video in October. That one stays true to its original sound, but Kesha comes in with some fresh lyrics in the second verse:

