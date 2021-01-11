Let’s Watch the Short Film “Heroes United: Coronavirus”

Through this whole pandemic, the true heroes have been our medical personnel. Every day, nurses, doctors and EMT's have gone to work knowing they would be in direct contact with those infected with the COVID-19 virus. Thank you for all of your hard work throughout this worldwide pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

But let's take a moment and imagine if comic book and anime superheroes were a real thing. Sometimes, getting lost in a fantasy universe can help us cope a little better with what's going on.

What if Captain America, Superman, Goku, Spiderman, Terminator, Leo, Wonder Woman, John Wick, One Punch Man, Rick and Morty and many more came together to fight the Coronavirus. Youtuber Mightraccoon! has put together a story just like that. The video was is on Youtube for you to take twelve minutes and escape reality for a brief moment.

**THERE IS USE OF STRONG LANGUAGE SO WE WILL DEEM THIS NSFW**

I'm going to have to say, that's a pretty good job of not only animating, but putting this story together. But man, if only it were that easy.

Thank you to all the medical personnel working so hard to help those infected. Thank you to the researchers who have done some great work to get a vaccine to us. Thank you to all essential workers who still get out of bed every day and head to work. You are the true heroes.