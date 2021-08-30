Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2021

Just imagine—your favorite Country stars, a nice glass of wine and YOU in Napa Valley. It could happen.

We want to send you to Live In The Vineyard Goes Country. We’ll fly you to California where you’ll see intimate and exclusive performances from Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson and others in the most beautiful vineyards Napa Valley has to offer.

We’ll even throw in $500 spending cash so you can bring back some souvenirs for your friends— and maybe a nice bottle of wine.

What You Can Win

Round-trip airfare to closest appropriate available airport

Two nights hotel stay (11/2 check-in, 11/4 check-out)

Ground transportation ONCE in Napa to all Live in the Vineyard Goes Country events Welcome Reception Tuesday evening VIP Tailgate Event Wednesday Afternoon Private Mainstage Concert Wednesday evening CMT Next Women of Country-In the Round Send-Off Brunch Thursday morning

$500 cash

See the full lineup and more details about Live in the Vineyard Goes Country at https://www.liveinthevineyardgoescountry.com/

How to Play

So, how do you get in on this getaway? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner and guest must be 21 years old or older. Promotion ends September 15, 2021.