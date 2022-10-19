Only 90 Minutes from Tyler, TX–A Castle Ruled by Llamas Awaits You

If you love animals, make plans to visit this castle "ruled" by llamas awaiting you in Royse City--only 90 minutes from Tyler, Texas!

OK, so this Irish-style castle in Royse City, TX isn't literally ruled by llamas, but they definitely get the royal treatment at ShangriLlama--and so will you! That's just how the Brucato Family and their llamas roll. And seriously, this castle is gorgeous!

And as far as royalty goes, the Brucato Family's llamas are pedigreed and are clearly in high demand. They've been utilized in TV shows, commercials, and special events--so they are pros. And when you and your family visit, you'll have opportunities to interact with these classy creatures.

Depending on the season, you can enjoy a "llama walk" on their lovely property. They also offer lessons, parties, and school field trips, and they'll even host a special event for you!

We can't give a specific address, and here's why: For the family's protection, the precise address is only shared when a specific reservation is made. You can do that by visiting this page.

We CAN tell you that it's right next door to Rockwall and only 90 minutes from Tyler. That would make for a fun day trip with friends or family.

Right now as we mentioned you can book a llama walk on their property. From May through October they offer lessons in the cozy llama living quarters where you can take photographs and learn all about these creatures that have captured the hearts and imaginations of so many.

Not to mention, who doesn't want to visit that gorgeous replica Irish castle?

