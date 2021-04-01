Longview Parks & Rec Open Registration For Learn To Swim Classes

After spending most of the year cooped up in the house, you're probably already dreaming of spending the summer by a beach or maybe even a pool but you or the kids don't know how to swim.

The Longview Parks and Recreation Department are willing to help you learn to swim. Open registration for 2021 are officially underway and they have a lot of options to choose from to fit your or your little one's comfort level.

According to their website, an Infant & Toddler Aquatic Program, a Preschool Aquatic Program, and Learn-to-Swim Levels 1-6 for children 6 years old and older throughout the summer. Classes are offered as group lessons and as semi-private lessons and are held at the Longview Swim Center Ingram Pool and the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center.

Classes will be held Monday through Thursday with Friday reserved as a make-up day and each class session will last 35-45 minutes for all levels and programs.

To help you better figure out what kind of class works best for you, the city has created a "Learn To Swim Class Selector" on their website with a series of questions to guide you through the process.

For more information visit LongviewTexas.gov/LTS, and get registered either online or in person at the Parks and Recreation office at 130 Timpson St. Happy Swimming!