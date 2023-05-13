Look Inside The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Texas

Our analytics show that you folks LOVE to look inside expensive homes and this estate that just hit the market comes with a VERY HEFTY price tag.

The real estate market, depending on who you talk to, is either "crazy" or "settling down" but this estate (its really its own zip code if you ask me) that just hit the market recently carries the unique distinction of being the most EXPENSIVE home for sale in Texas right now.

The $60 million Crespi Estate is now the most expensive home in Texas.

That is not a typo kids....The asking price is $60 MILLION BUCKS. If you choose to do a "mortgage" on this it will hit you for more than $270,000 A MONTH.

Located in the exclusive Preston Hollow area of Dallas, this estate sits on 15+ acres. The 27,000 sq. ft. limestone mansion has 14 ft. ceilings on its first and second floors, a 3000 sq. ft. guest house, and 4800 sq. ft. recreational complex with theatre....and that's not all.

Enjoy gourmet cooking in the state-of-the-art kitchen.

You can relax in the fully equipped gym with cryo, massage, and steam room. Venture to the basement where you will find a media room, a safe room, sensory deprivation float tank & multiple wine rooms all accessible by elevator.

The 3000 sq. ft. primary suite with his and her bath suites opens to an extensive outdoor terrace showcasing the amazing outdoor area that also features MORE baller amenities.

The Home Is Listed By Michelene Galbraith and Kyle Crews of Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

Outdoors, you will find a lighted heliport, greenhouse, gardens, tennis, country club-size pool, waterfall, walking trails, and a year-round creek.

Let's take you inside this $60 MILLION Dollar Estate in the gallery below:

