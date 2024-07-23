Most Expensive Home on the Market in Murchison, Texas

Everyone knows Texas for the big cities like Dallas or even the medium sized towns like Tyler, but there is one smaller town in between those two places with a gorgeous home you should see for yourself.

Most Expensive Home in Murchison, Texas Photos courtesy of Listed by: Lori Anne McElyea loading...

Located in Henderson County is Murchison, Texas. The latest census in 2020 had the population at approximately 516 people. Not exactly the booming area of Texas but a beautiful place to live and raise a family, and it’s close to all the shopping the metroplex offers.

The house and property I found in Murchison is currently the most expensive property for sale in the small town but it’s stunning with 83.37 acres. The home itself was built in 2003, it’s 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet and offers plenty of privacy.

More Information About the House and Property

The main residence has a long driveway, and as soon as you walk through the door there is a big open living area. The master suite has dual sinks with granite counters. The guest suite is like a second master bedroom. The property is set up perfectly if you like to host family gatherings or invite friends over.

What Else Does This Property Offer?

There is a barn that is 60x80, with additional carport space. The views from the front patio are amazing. There is so much to love about this home and property you need to see the pictures for yourself. And remember if you buy this $1,500,000 property, then I want an invite to the housewarming party!

