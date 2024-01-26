You’re NOT Breaking the Law If You Get Your Texas Kid A Few for Their Birthday

I've got a family friend, an attorney, he lives in Houston, TX, and he gets them for his kids all the time. I'm not condoning it, but if you're looking for a birthday gift with some upside, I've got a marvelous idea for you.

Of course, I never scored any gifts like this from my parents growing up, something I'm just starting to get over, but let's not let history repeat itself. If you're looking for a gift for your kid, or maybe your grandkids... nieces... nephews... well, this is what you've been looking for!

It is perfectly legal in the state of Texas to give kids lottery tickets.

That's right put a few in a box for their birthday... or a bag for Hannukka... a patriotic t-shirt pocket on the 4th of July... The point is you will not get into any legal trouble for gifting any kid a lottery ticket if a store sells them one that's another story.

Is it Against the Law if You Gift Lottery Tickets to Children?

No. Children under the age of 18 can possess and scratch off lottery tickets, but they cannot purchase them or trade them in for the prize. Retailers are breaking the law if they sell lottery tickets to someone under 18. They are also breaking the law if they pay a winning ticket to someone underage. It is not illegal for a kid of any age to scratch a lotto ticket, they are of course banned from purchasing or redeeming them.

What if it's a Winning Ticket?

If they win then an adult will have to claim the prize. And remember if the winnings are over $600 that adult would get taxed on the prize. Tell your kid I said "Happy birthday!"

