This Texas City Can Now Claim the 2nd Best BBQ in America

According to Yelp, America's second-favorite barbecue joint--in the entire United States--can be found right here in Texas.

Well, duh. Our only complaint? Texas should take that #1 spot spot, as well. But still, that's pretty extraordinary.

Texas knows barbecue. Texas really, REALLY knows barbecue. Of course, I don't have to tell you that. One of the main issues we have here in Texas is trying to pick a favorite barbecue spot. In fact, at our most recent Red Dirt BBQ & Music Fest, some of my colleagues and I were trying to pick a favorite out of the 25 amazing BBQ restaurants set up there that day.

We finally just gave up and gave them all silent gold stars. After all, each smokehouse offers their own special 'thang' that keeps us coming back for more.

OK, but which Texas barbecue restaurant took the #2 spot on their recent list of favorites, according to Yelp reviews?

Get our free mobile app

If you're a huge fan of the 'Q,' make sure you head down to Spring, Texas where you can enjoy the culinary delights offered by Corkscrew BBQ in Spring, in the Houston, Texas area.

So, why did Corkscrew BBQ take this almost top spot on the list of the 100 Best Smokehouses in America?

According to Chron.com, 'Yelp said that Corkscrew, which Nichole and Will Buckman opened in 2011, has nearly 1,000 five-star Yelp reviews. That, along with the fact that Yelp users wrote the word 'barbecue' a lot in their reviews of Corkscrew, helped to place it near the very top of the list.'

Are you curious which Smokehouse took the #1 spot?

Well, I guess we'll forgive the state of Arkansas for taking top place, according to this particular list. And since we can all be friends again, you may want to visit Wright's Barbecue up in Johnson, Arkansas.

If you'd like to see the entire list and maybe plan a BBQ cross-country road trip, here ya go.

10 Delicious Options to Bring to a Summer BBQ or Potluck in Texas Here are some easy options you can bring to a potluck or bbq you have coming up with friends and family. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Texas BBQ Joints Serving Delicious Brunch These fantastic barbecue restaurants in Texas are also serving some of your favorite breakfast and brunch options too. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins