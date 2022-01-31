Luke Bryan Announces 2022 Raised Up Right Tour

Luke Bryan has announced his 2022 tour plans: The "Up" singer shared 31 new tour dates and opening acts for the Raised Up Right Tour.

The tour begins on June 9 in Charleston, W.V., and then breaks for one month before beginning in earnest on July 7. Bryan will remain largely east of the Mississippi for the entirety of the trek.

Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will serve as support for a tour that wraps on Oct. 28 in Jacksonville, Fla.

For the Raised Up Right Tour, Bryan is focusing on arenas and amphitheaters, not football stadiums as he has done in years past. Venues that are often part of the Live Nation Megaticket make up the bulk of the early dates. Most shows go on sale for the general public on Friday (Feb. 4) at 10AM local time.

Unlike many artists, Bryan has already begun touring. He played Crash My Playa twice in mid-January and is now preparing for the start of his Las Vegas residency at Resorts World. In December, Carrie Underwood opened that theater with the first sold-out run of her ongoing residency.

Bryan will also star on American Idol this spring.

Luke Bryan's 2022 Raised Up Right Tour Dates:

June 9 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

July 7 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 8 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 9 — Atlanta, Ga @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 21 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 28 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 29 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 30 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 5 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 14 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 18 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre **

Aug. 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 25 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Aug. 26 — Lafeyette, La. @ Cajundome

Aug. 27 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 8 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena *

Sept. 30 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial

Oct. 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union

Oct. 6 — Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center **

Oct. 7 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 8 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 13 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum **

Oct. 14 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion **

Oct. 15 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Oct. 27 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 28 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *

**Mitchell Tenpenny + DJ Rock Only

*Riley Green + DJ Rock Only