Luke Combs' new "Does to Me" music video celebrates life's little victories — not just his own, but those of his fans.

"When we started getting things ready for the 'Does to Me' music video, I knew I wanted my fans to be involved," a tweet from Combs explains at the start of the video, "so I had them share things that might not mean a lot to others, but it did to them."

To his fans, those little things are everything from going to prom with a crush and a homemade birthday cake to a kid's artwork and a beautiful view. Their submissions from all corners of the internet mix with lyrics, stylized as messages from Combs and his collaborator, Eric Church.

"So say I'm a middle of the road / Not much to show / Underachieving, average Joe / But I'm a hell of a lover / A damn good brother / And I wear this heart on my sleeve," Combs sings in the song's chorus. "And that might not mean much to you / But it does to me."

Combs wrote "Does to Me" in 2016 with Ray Fulcher and Tyler Reeve. At the time, they joked about getting Church to cut it, figuring that was almost too big of a thing to dream about.