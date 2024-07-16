Just about everyone on the planet has heard the name of the Texas legend, Willie Nelson. As soon as you hear his name you probably think of one or two things, the most common would be his music and his love for marijuana. He has created a wonderful music career and continues to assist and create awareness for things he cares about such as helping American farmers. But before his career blew up, he spent some time at a university in Texas, but he has since been banned from that university.

In the 1950s, Willie Nelson was studying at Baylor University, but the Christian University didn’t exactly love or appreciate everything that the singer represents so there has been a ban in place since 1988 which doesn’t allow the Texas legend back on campus but it’s pretty clear that he has no desire to return to the university he once attended. Here is a look at an old video with some details regarding Willie Nelson being banned from Baylor university.



Some Fans Want Willie Back on Campus

There was a petition that was started back in 2019 asking the President of Baylor University (Linda Livingstone) to lift the ban, but that didn’t happen. At this point it doesn’t seem likely that Willie will ever return to Baylor University.

Willie Will Be Just Fine

It doesn’t seem like this little feud from years ago is still affecting Willie as he is still doing what he loves, playing music and enjoying his cannabis. He seems to stick to what he is good at and we love him for it.

