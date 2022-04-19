Don&#8217;t Miss Your Chance to Buy Marfa Burrito in Marfa, Texas

Don’t Miss Your Chance to Buy Marfa Burrito in Marfa, Texas

Whether you’re a culinary master or just like to get creative with a chef’s hat on, you now have the opportunity to have big time celebrities try out some of your cooking concoctions. The popular Marfa Burritos in Marfa, Texas is now for sale and you could not only own the business but the four bedroom and 2 ½ bathroom house that is on the same property. 

If you hate a long commute to work this could be the answer to your dreams as you will only have to take a few steps from your bedroom to the professional kitchen that is already in place. The woman who started Marfa Burritos (Ramona Tejada) built this business from the ground up. While there are some things that are dated, there is still plenty of room for you to make both this home and business exactly what you want it to be.  

Expect to See Lots of Celebrities at Marfa Burrito 

Marfa, Texas is in West Texas and has had their fair share of big time celebrities stop by and grab a burrito. Before passing away, Anthony Bourdain was often seen at Marfa Burrito, also Matthew McConaughey loves to stop by. 

Current Owner of Marfa Burrito Wants to Retire 

While the current owner is set to retire, you can turn this place into whatever you want as it is zoned for residential and commercial use. While locals are sad to see Ramona retire, she deserves to relax and enjoy her time after feeding so many people at Marfa Burrito.  

The current list price is $670,000 and you can see the photos below. 

Marfa Burrito in Marfa, Texas is Now For Sale

Take a look at the photos of Marfa Burritos which is currently for sale.

