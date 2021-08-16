Mark Chesnutt revealed that he's tested positive for COVID-19 as he recovers from major back surgery. The '90s hitmaker says both he and his wife Tracie are grateful for any warm thoughts and prayers as they face this double recovery.

Tracie has also tested positive for the virus. Chesnutt is a 57-year-old Texan who notched eight Billboard No. 1 country songs during a career that began with "Too Cold at Home" in 1990. Of his 40 charting songs, 20 have reached the Top 10, including "Going Through the Big D," "It's a Little Too Late" and "I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing." The couple have been married since 1992.

"Just wanted to give everybody a little update," the country singer begins in a message to fans. "I am currently on the mend from my back surgery. But, while doing so my wife Tracie and I have tested positive for COVID-19! Thank you all for the continuous prayers."

In announcing his back surgery in July, Chesnutt shared that the recovery would take two months. It was an urgent surgery that aims to correct a problem he's been dealing with for some time. As a result, he had to cancel all tour dates through early September.

It's not clear how this might further set back his plans for 2021. Fans responded in great numbers with words of support after Chesnutt shared the COVID-19 test news, but he has not yet spoken to the severity of his symptoms or given further updates. His tweet was sent at 10PM on Aug. 15 and comes as the country is experiencing a serious uptick in COVID-19 cases with the rise of a new variant, Delta.

The CDC reports that the current seven-day moving average of new daily COVID-19 cases in the United States increased from 19.9 percent from the previous seven-day moving average. Current rates are similar to the rates in late January and early February, up more than five times from the 12 month low in late June 2021.