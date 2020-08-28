Marvel Stars and Filmmakers Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The movie world has been rocked by the sudden death of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on Friday at the age of 43. After 42, Get On Up, and most recently Da 5 Bloods, Boseman looked like a star who would be delivering one powerful performance after another for decades to come. And now he’s gone.

Of course, most people know Boseman best as Black Panther in a series of hit Marvel movies. Boseman only got to make one Black Panther film, but he appeared in two other franchises: Captain America and Avengers. In doing so, he connected with many people who worked on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A lot of those folks spent Friday night doing what you’re probably doing: Taking to Twitter to express their grief about this terrible loss.

The colleagues who’ve already posted tributes to Boseman include Chris Evans, who called him a “true original” and a “constantly curious artist.”

Don Cheadle wrote that Boseman was “always light and love.”

Mark Ruffalo said Boseman was “an immense talent” and “one of the all time greats.”

Brie Larson said that Boseman “radiated power and peace” and “stood for so much more than himself.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige provided a statement to the press, praising Chadwick for the way he “radiated charisma and joy,” adding “nobody was better at bringing great men to life.” That was certainly one of his unique gifts.

UPDATE: Throughout the weekend, more remembrances poured in. Tom Holland said Boseman was “more of a hero off screen than on.”

The Russo brothers, who directed three of Boseman’s four Marvel movies, called him “an incredibly elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent.”

And Robert Downey Jr. praised Boseman for the way he “leveled the playing field while fighting for his life”:

There will surely be more remembrances from colleagues and fans in the days ahead. This loss will be felt for a very long time.