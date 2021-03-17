The New York State Police are asking for the public's help in an 18-year-old cold case.

In a world full of online sleuths and crime documentaries, we tend to forget that there are real people behind these crimes and cold cases. When it hits a little closer to home you realize just how important it is to get the cases solved.

The New York State Police shared on Facebook that they were continuing to "actively investigate the murder of 20-year-old, Town of Wallkill resident Megan McDonald."

According to the New York State Police, the body of McDonald was found on March 15th, 2003. She was found in the Town of Wallkill in "a field off Bowser Road."

Two days later, on March 17th, 2003, McDonald's 1991 white Mercury Sable was found in the parking lot of the Kensington Manner apartment complex.

In 2003, Megan McDonald was a 20-year-old college student taking classes at SUNY Orange Community College while working at the Galleria Mall in Middletown. McDonald was just starting her life.

Police reported that McDonald's cause of death was blunt force trauma.

After all these years, police still don't have the answers to who killed Megan McDonald. A brief search of McDonald's case shows that every year, on the anniversary of her death, the New York State Police announced that they are still actively looking into her murder.

There are also a handful of threads on Reddit and videos on Youtube that focuses on the case while sharing their own personal opinions, but no hard facts.

What happened to Megan McDonald?

If you or someone you know has information regarding the death of Megan McDonald, contact Investigator Brad Natalizio from Troop F Major Crimes, or Investigator Michael Corletta, SP Middletown BCI at 845-344-5300.

Anonymous tips can also be made to the Troop F Major Crimes confidential tip line at (845) 344-5370 or emailed to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov

