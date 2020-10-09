MI Man Slices Hand on Razor Blades Attached to a Booby-Trapped Trump Sign

Let me just start by saying nothing about this article is political. What I mean is, the sign wasn't being removed because of one's political views. I just wanted to put that out there before everyone gets all political and goofy, which is what will happen regardless.

An employee that works for Commerce Township was told to remove a Trump-Pence 2020 yard sign because it violated a city ordinance. It's really as simple as that.

According to Fox 2, the sign was being removed because they were incorrectly placed within the right of way.

The ordinance requires signs to be 33 feet from the center of the roadway. These signs were located 24 feet from the center of the road.

The Commerce Township employee went to grab the sing and ended up slicing the hell out of his hand on razor blades that were taped to the sign. He sliced it so bad that he needed stitches. As a matter of fact, he got 13 stitches.

What in the holy hell is going on with people these days? You don't tape razor blades with the intent to hurt somebody.

So who put the razor blades on the sign? According to WNEM, The homeowner, who was not identified by authorities, said the signs had previously been stolen from their property and when they returned from out of town the signs were back in their yard.

Do we really believe the signs were taken by someone else and then replaced with the razor blades attached? There's a lot of nutty people out there so I guess it's possible. I'm not sure what to believe.