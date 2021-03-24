The Mineola Texas City Council is set to honor their hometown Grammy winner, Kacey Musgraves. Musgraves who has become a fashion icon and cross-genre star will have a previously un-named equestrian trail named after her.

Get our free mobile app

While Musgraves has inexplicably been unable to find much radio success during career, she has done just fine despite it. To date she has won six Grammy Awards (including the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2019), seven Country Music Association Awards, and three Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Mineola Texas City Council has approved TETRA - Texas Equestrian Trail Riders Association naming an unnamed equestrian trail at the Mineola Nature Preserve “Kacey Musgraves Trail” after Mineola’s singer/songwriter, Kacey Musgraves. Kacey, who is a horse enthusiast, advocates for equestrian activities and promotes it nationwide. Kacey’s grandparents, Mr. Darrell and Mrs. Barbara Musgraves of Mineola were in attendance at the meeting. Mrs. Musgraves said they are honored to have a trail at the Preserve named after their granddaughter.

During her career the East Texas native has released four critically acclaimed albums: Same Trailer Different Park (2013), Pageant Material (2015), A Very Kacey Christmas (2016), Golden Hour (2018)

Be sure to download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to stream the best music in the world for the rest of your life. Then give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.