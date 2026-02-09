(KNUE-FM) There was a new lawsuit filed by a man in Galveston, Texas and this court case could attract statewide and national attention.

Details of the Galveston Lawsuit

According to My San Antonio, Galveston County resident, Jerry Rodriguez in July of 2025 filed his original lawsuit that accused California doctor Dr. Remy Coeytaux of providing abortion-inducing pills to his partner.

This case is the first of its kind to leverage a new Texas law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers for up to $100,000.

Rodriguez claims that the abortion pills were ordered by his girlfriend's ex-husband. Rodriguez’s girlfriend took the pills and terminated the pregnancy on September 19th, 2024, and another pregnancy in January 2025. Rodriguez claims he was the father in those pregnancies according to documents.

What Damages the Plaintiff Is Seeking

Rodriguez’ attorney, Jonathan Mitchell, helped design the Texas abortion ban. He is asking that the California doctor pay $75,000 in minimum damages, plus other fees. Rodriguez is also asking for the doctor to stop prescribing or providing abortion-inducing drugs in Texas.

If Coeytaux mailed, transported, delivered, prescribed, or provided any abortion-inducing drug to any person in Texas before HB7 took effect on December 4, 2025, Mr. Rodriguez will seek to recover $100,000 for each of those statutory violations.

Out-of-State Legal Challenges and Shield Laws

Texas has sued two out-of-state providers in New York and Delaware for violating Texas’ abortion laws, but the two states have shield laws which protect medical providers from out-of-state investigations and prosecutions. California is said to have similar laws.

We will try to give you updates as this court battle continues.

