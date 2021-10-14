Miranda Lambert is longing for life in the wild West in her new single, "If I Was a Cowboy." The country star dropped the track on Friday (Oct. 15), proclaiming, "If I was a cowboy, I'd be the queen."

An accompanying music video makes the case for her reign, too. Over the easygoing western track, Lambert tends to her horses, enjoys her vintage pickup and writes songs.

"If I was a cowboy, I'd be wild and free / Rollin' around these towns like tumbleweeds," Lambert sings in the chorus, just the right amount of sweetness in her voice. "I'd be a legend at lovin' and leavin' / Nippin' on a whiskey and numbin' all my feelings / You thought the West was wild, but you ain't saddled up with me ..."

Lambert co-wrote "If I Was a Cowboy" with Jesse Frasure, whom the singer calls a "new friend." The producer and songwriter previously worked with Lambert on a remix of her song "Tequila Does," under his DJ name, Telemitry; he's also written with, among others, Lauren Alaina, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay and Lady A.

"He and I just got together one day, one afternoon, for a write, and this is what came out of it," Lambert shares. "You know, it's funny: He's a Detroit boy, and I'm an East Texan, but somehow we wrote a song about the wild West together, so it's pretty cool."

As a solo artist, Lambert's most recent album is 2019's Wildcard; however, in May, she dropped The Marfa Tapes, a stripped-down collection of recordings from sessions in Marfa, Texas, with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. The trio routinely retreat to the tiny West Texas town to write songs together.

Lambert's most recent single is "Settling Down," from Wildcard. She also recently released a duet with Elle King, "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)."