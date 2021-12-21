Molly Is Feeling Abandoned AGAIN, Still Waiting To Be Adopted

Get our free mobile app

Molly is a cute five-year-old Rottweiler mix that has been looking for a fur-ever family now for at least a year. Molly was surrendered to Pets Fur People in Tyler by a good Samaritan who had found her at an abandoned house after the owners left her behind.

How someone can just go off and leave an animal like that to fend for themselves after being so dependent upon a human for food, love and affection, I'll never understand. Molly currently weighs about fifty pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes only.

Pets Fur People Executive Director Gayle Helms believes Molly would flourish as a member of an active family with children and other dogs. She appears to have a permanent smile on her face all the time and her tail never stops wagging. She's one happy girl, but all girls need someone to love them unconditionally as she would love you. Molly will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Molly call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

