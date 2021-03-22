Monopoly Gets Community Chest Makeover to be “Socially Conscious”

You can still pass go and collect $200, but Community Chest is about to look different. The makers of Monopoly are looking to update the decades-old game, and are asking for the public’s help.

Hasbro announced it is updating all 16 of the game's “community chest” cards to better reflect topics of “community.” The move to change the game comes for the first time in 85+ years of the popular board game.

According to a statement from the company, the cards that previously included references to beauty contests, holiday funds, or life insurance have been “long overdue for a refresh."

“The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name more than 85 years ago, and clearly today community is more important than ever,” said Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer at Hasbro. “We felt like 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what community means to them through voting on new Community Chest Cards. We’re really excited to see what new cards get voted in!”

So what will the new changes look like? Well, players will be rewarded for game actions like rescuing animals or donating blood. Players will also be penalized for actions such as forgetting to recycle or not shopping locally.

Hasbro is looking to fans to help choose the the new Community Chest cards by casting their votes from suggested cards. You can weigh in here.

Look for the new cards to start popping up in Monopoly games this fall. There is no world on whether the old version of the game will still be available as a "classic".