7 Texas College Football Programs Playing In Bowls This Season

While The Fallout Continues Over Who Did And Didn't Get Into The College Football Playoff, We Know One Texas School Is In.

College Football fans all across the country were at the edge of their seats Sunday afternoon as the final College Football Playoff Rankings were revealed to determine who would get a shot at playing for the National Championship in Houston.

The Texas Longhorns Are In The Dance.

Arkansas v Texas Getty Images loading...

The Longhorns finished third in the final CFP rankings after winning the Big 12 Championship to make its first CFP playoff in school history.

Texas will face No. 2 Washington on New Year’s Day in New Orleans. The winner will advance to the CFP National Championship on January 8 in Houston against the victor of the semifinal between No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders Are Going Bowling In Shreveport.

Texas Tech v TCU Getty Images loading...

Patrick Mahomes alma mater Texas Tech accepted its 41st bowl invitation in school history Sunday as the Red Raiders will face the Cal Golden Bears in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Dec. 16 from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Texas A&M Will Stay In State And Head Down The Road To Houston.

Texas A&M Spring Game Carmen Mandato / Getty Images loading...

Texas A&M and #20 ranked Oklahoma State have accepted bids to play in the 2023 TaxAct Texas Bowl. The game will be played at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston and broadcast on ESPN.

UTSA Is Coming Up To North Texas For Its Bowl Game.

UTSA v Baylor Getty Images loading...

UTSA who finished the season 8-4 will take on Marshall (6-6), in the 2023 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will air on ESPN.

Its An All-Texas Matchup At The First Responder Bowl.

Football. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The Texas State Bobcats (San Marcos) who finished 7-5 and the Rice Owls (Houston) who finished 6-6, have officially accepted invitations to play in the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. It will be the fifth meeting between the two schools and the first since 1987.

It is the first-ever bowl game for the Bobcats, while Rice is 7-6 in previous postseason games. The bowl game will be played Tuesday, Dec. 26, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. It is the first time that two schools in the state of Texas have faced each other in the bowl’s history.

SMU Continues To Rise As They're Headed To Boston, Mass For Its Bowl Game.

SMU v Texas State Getty Images loading...

The only Texas team that has to travel far for its bowl game is SMU. They will have to travel up to Boston's Fenway Park to take on Boston College in the "Fenway Bowl" on December 28th.

