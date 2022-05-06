Morgan Wallen has dropped a deeply personal new song, “Thought You Should Know,” and it’s dedicated to his mom, Lesli.

Wallen co-wrote the song wirth Miranda Lambert, and Nicolle Galyon, and the heartfelt mid-tempo tune serves as a thank you letter to his mom for her selfless love, care and prayers over the years. The verses detail how Wallen’s life choices have worried her in the past, while the chorus describes the changed man he is today.

“What's goin' on, Mama? / Something just dawned on me / I ain't been home in some months / Been chasin' songs and women / Makin' some bad decisions / God knows I'm drinkin' too much / Yeah, I know you've been worrying 'bout me / You've been losin' sleep since '93,” Wallen recounts with remorse in the opening verse.

Fortunately, he’s since ditched his old ways, and there’s someone he’s thanking for that — his mom.

“I thought you should know / That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me / Must've finally made their way on through / She lets me fish whenever I want to / Yeah, I'm still proud of where I came from / Still your only damn son / Can you believe I'm on the radio? Just thought you should know,” Wallen sings with profound appreciation and sincerity.

“This one’s for you mama. I know it didn’t always seem like those prayers were getting through. I hope this song is a testament to the fact that they did,” the singer writes on social media, before signing off with the song’s lyrics, “Still your only damn son, Morgan.”

The Sneedville, Tenn., native first teased this song in May of 2021. The three-minute Instagram clip featured Wallen in a simple white T-shirt and shorts as he performed the autobiographical song on an acoustic guitar at home. It’s since amassed more than 2.7 million views.

“Thought You Should Know” is the latest release from Wallen following “Don’t Think Jesus,” which dropped in April. The hitmaker is currently ascending up the country charts with his single “Wasted on You” from his 2020 double album, Dangerous. Wallen is also featured on Ernest’s heartbreak single, “Flower Shops,” which is Top 20-and-rising on the Mediabase Country chart.

Fans can catch Wallen on the road on his ongoing Dangerous Tour. The nearly-50-date trek will conclude on Sept. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.