12 Successful Movies That Switched Directors Mid-Production

It takes a village to raise a child, and it also takes a village to make a movie. Every department within a crew plays a key role in getting a movie off its feet. But oftentimes, it’s the director’s name that becomes attached to the final product. The director’s job is to provide a creative vision for the film, while overseeing all elements of production on set.

But not every set is a well-oiled machine, and creative disputes between directors and producers can become a real problem for a film. Every now and then, directors are fired from movies mid-production and replaced by someone different. Sometimes, switching directors only makes things worse. But other times, the movie turns out just fine — or even better than fine. Here are 12 movies that changed directors, but ended up being successful anyway.