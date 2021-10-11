MUST READ: Fans Tag & Insult Their Favorite Artists Hoping They’ll Respond

Want to know what the best part of the Texas & Red Dirt scene, hands down, is? I'll get to it in just a minute, but I think you already know what the answer is.

The past couple of weeks, you probably saw it, several Facebook pages posting something along the lines of "Tag your favorite singer in the comments and see if they respond."

Well, a ton of pages participated in the challenge, and a ton of artists actually replied. Which is awesome. I personally saw Cody Canada, Josh Ward, and Kolby Cooper all reply to fans' shout outs, and I'm sure many more did. That's special, man.

But then it got out of hand.

It seemed like literally every Facebook page was trying to capitalize on the popularity of the challenge. That's when one of the RTX staff noticed that one page posted this:

"Mention your favorite artist, but this time insult them to see if they'll defend themselves."

Oh, we were all over that. And from Cory Morrow's feet to Koe's drinking; and Randall King's penchant to cover Keith Whitely, fans began calling out their favorite artists one by one. Guys, some of the stuff y'all came up with I swear you've been sitting on these insults for years.

How did Cody Jinks hurt you?

Get our free mobile app

Anyway, we decided these comments needed a better place to live than on Facebook, who knows when it'll go dark again. So we've now got all of the best ones up on our website now and forever.

I still am laughing about what Jonathan Saldivar said about Dalton Domino, make sure you read that one.

Oh, and the best part off the Texas & Red Dirt scene? It's the connection. You know what I'm talking about, we're like a big ol' group of music loving friends. And I'm all about it.

Fans Tag & Insult Their Favorite Artists Hoping They’ll Respond