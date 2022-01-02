A five-hour New Year’s Eve concert in Nashville meant time for plenty of great country tributes, including an emphatic nod to Hank Williams Jr. by three contemporary hitmakers and a beachy tribute to Kenny Chesney.

Chris Janson led a version of “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” during the CBS broadcast of New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Friday night (Dec. 31). The “Bye Mom” singer began the vocal and later added harmonica, with Riley Green and Jon Pardi filling in the multiple verses and chorus breaks. The trio were far from the only country stars to tribute country heroes.

Another highlight from the broadcast was Luke Bryan singing Chesney’s “When the Sun Goes Down” after his own "One Margarita." The performance came from Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge on Lower Broadway in Nashville. The night was a mix of live performances and pre-recorded performances.

Additional performances found below include headliner Dierks Bentley teaming with Ingrid Andress for “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” a John Denver standard. Carly Pearce covered Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine” and Brooks & Dunn brought Jason Aldean in to play “Brand New Man.” No, this isn’t a cover, as B&D originated the hit, but Aldean’s addition is unique. Janson, Green and Pardi also covered a Dwight Yoakam song with "Honky Tonk Man."

Find video of each below, courtesy of CBS YouTube. The outdoor performances were broadcast live from Nashville's Bicentennial Mall.

Dierks Bentley and Ingrid Andress Sing “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

Carly Pearce Sings “Any Man of Mine”

Jason Aldean Joins Brooks & Dunn for “Brand New Man”

Chris Janson, Riley Green, Jon Pardi, "Honky Tonk Man"

Lainey Wilson and King Callaway Perform a Medley, Including “American Woman”