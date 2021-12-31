Kane Brown and his wife of three years, Katelyn, revealed a new family member to close out 2021. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Kodi Jane, and introduced her on social media on Friday night (Dec. 31).

She is the Browns' second daughter — big sister Kingsley Rose was born in 2019. Now two years old, Kingsley is a fixture on her superstar dad's social media, as well as in his music. Not only has Brown's daughter the inspiration behind songs like "For My Daughter," but she also stars in the music video for his 2020 "Worldwide Beautiful" music video.

Brown and his wife had not previously publicly revealed they were expecting another child, writing in the caption of their announcement: "Secrets [sic] finally out." The couple kept the exciting news to themselves through Katelyn's entire pregnancy, even though they attended the 2021 CMA Awards in person together in November.

"New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane ," Brown shares. According to People, baby Kodi was born on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz.

Katelyn announced the birth of their second daughter on her Instagram page, too, sharing the same family photo that her husband did, plus two more shots of herself with baby Kodi in the hospital. In the pictures, Katelyn wears an ethereal, light purple top and a hair clip that spells out her new daughter's name. Meanwhile, the youngest member of the family is swaddled in a purple blanket with her name written on it, and a bow to match.

"Blessed with another angel Kodi Jane Brown," Katelyn writes. "We love you so much."

The country star and his wife married in Oct. 2018 near Nashville, where they still reside. Keeping their special pregnancy news quiet is out of character for the couple, who regularly give fans a look at their home life with Kingsley via Instagram. In October, they shared pictures from her birthday celebration, and regularly gave updates of her fun while on tour with Dad this year.

Brown is said to be working on a new album, which will be his third when it is released.