Make the Best Marg for National Margarita Day

Happy National Margarita day! It's safe to say we can't travel to Mi Cocina in Dallas for a Mambo Taxi, we can barely make it to work without worry of slipping and sliding all over the roadway. While we wait for the sun to finish clearing up the roadways why not sip on what I think is the best margarita ever made?

The Scotty Too Hotty was handcrafted by my good friend Scott, I mean pineapple, jalapeno, combined together for a delish margarita always gets my full attention. This was my signature quarantine drink, it got me through quarantine, and it can get you through a Monday after a snowstorm.

Since my friend Scott Tarkowski is the mixologist behind the genius marg, I've been calling it the Scotty Too Hotty Margarita. Last year I snapped a photo of the best margarita I have ever had and posted it on my Instagram. All of a sudden I was getting DM'ed and being asked for the recipe. Here is what I was told goes into the best margarita I have ever had.

What you'll need to buy at the store:

Sauza Signature Blue Silver Tequila

Grand Marnier

Kosher Salt

Chili Powder

Jalapeños

Pineapple Juice

Limes/ Lime Juice

Pineapple wedges and additional jalapeño slice for garnish are optional



The measurements are:

Juice from 1/2 of a fresh lime

1 jalapeño slice

2 oz Tequila

3 oz pineapple juice

3/4 oz Grand Marnier

Rim glass with chili salt mixture. Take a wedge of lime and rim the cocktail glass, then apply the chili salt. You make the chili salt by mixing 2 tablespoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of chili powder. Muddle the jalapeño slice with lime juice in a shaker. Get a cup of ice in the same shaker and add the tequila, pineapple juice, and Grand Marnier. Shake it like a polaroid picture and pour it into the beautifully rimmed glass. You can garnish it a jalapeño slice or a pineapple wedge if desired.

I hope you find time to enjoy National Margarita Day with a Scotty Too Hotty Margarita!