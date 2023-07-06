New Cody Jinks Album is Done & He Likes a Certain Month for Release

This kinda snuck up on me, but it's actually been a while since we've gotten new music from Cody Jinks. Good news though, it looks like that is about to change. According to Jinks' official Facebook page his new album is done and he's eyeing a fall release date.

It's been nearly three years since Jinks released his most recent country album Mercy in 2021. His latest release was a cover of "Nothing News" last year. It's also been two years since his metal band Caned By Nod debuted with None The Wiser.

As of right now we don't have any more details regarding the project, no album title, or release date. But we can take be happy knowing the Jinks is eyeing a November release, which means we'll likely be in line for getting a couple of new singles before then.

In 1989 there weren't many hotter than Clint Black. That was the year Black released his debut album Killin' Time. That album saw "A Better Man," "Nothing's News," "Walking Away," "Nobody's Home," and "Killin' Time" all become massive radio hits.

Lasy September we get an update to "Nothing's News" courtesy of Cody Jinks, Ward Davis, and the legendary Clint Black. The song is Jinks' latest release. Click here to check it out.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream all the best Texas and Red Dirt imaginable without commercials, 24/7. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.