New Law: Biological Fathers now Responsible for Half of Pregnancy Costs
A new law in Utah will require biological fathers to pay half of the mother's out-of-pocket pregnancy expenses.
The Utah lawmaker who introduced the bill is hoping that the bill does two things: help expectant mothers handle the bills associated with the pregnancy and force men to accept responsibility for their actions.
According to the story from KLFY, the bill would not only apply to any pregnancy-related costs but would also require the biological father to financially assist with the expectant mother's health insurance premiums.
Some who are speaking out against the new law are afraid that it will not help the women who need it most, and that the new law may trigger a worse situation for expectant mothers who are in an abusive relationship.
Proponents of the new law are liking that this law is more of a "Pro-Life" law and less of an "Anti-Abortion" law.
“We want to help people and actually be pro-life in how we do it as opposed to anti-abortion,” Brammer said. “One of the ways to help with that was to help the burden of pregnancy be decreased.” - Utah Representative Brady Brammer via KLFY
Could this new law (unique to Utah, so far) be a turning point for responsibility when it comes to pregnancy? For too many years, it has been the woman's responsibility for family planning (birth control), for the financial burden of prenatal care and birth, and for the financial and social responsibility of raising a child(ren). Don't get me wrong, there are many men who are responsible when it comes to their children: as recently as 1996, almost 20% of children (newborns to 5 years old) had their father as their primary caregiver, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Would a law like this make Louisiana a better state? We already have laws concerning child support, but what do you think a new law like this do for the people of Louisiana?