Everything Coming to Disney Plus in February

As already announced earlier this week, the big ticket item on Disney+ in February is all five seasons of The Muppet Show, including the two seasons that have never previously been released on home video. We don’t need to tell Marvel fans this because they already know, but there’s also four weekly episodes of WandaVision coming, along with the new original movie Flora & Ulysses, based on the Newberry Medal-winning children’s book.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ all month:

Friday, February 5

New Library Titles

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

Disney+ Originals

WandaVision - New Episode

Friday, February 12

New Library Titles

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

Disney+ Originals

WandaVision - New Episode

Inside Pixar: Portraits - Second Batch

Friday, February 19

New Library Titles

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (s1)

The Muppet Show (s2)

The Muppet Show (s3)

The Muppet Show (s4)

The Muppet Show (s5)

Marvel

Disney+ Originals

Flora & Ulysses - Premiere

WandaVision - New Episode

Friday, February 26

New Library Titles

Car Sos (s8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (s1)

Disney Pair of Kings (s2)

Disney Pair of Kings (s3)

Disney Roll it Back (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s2)

Mickey Go Local (s1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Disney+ Originals

Myth: A Frozen Tale - Premiere

WandaVision - New Episode