Fans of Disneyland and Walt Disney World rides will get a new way to enjoy their experiences and their history with Behind the Attraction, a new series coming next month to Disney+. According to the press release, the show “delves into Disney Parks’ rich, amazing history using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs to unveil how the attractions came to be and how they’ve been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves.” The show is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who previously made The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us for Netflix. It’s narrated by Paget Brewster.

Nothing at Disney happens by chance or accident; the series is timed to coincide with the release of the new Disney movie Jungle Cruise, based on the long-running Disneyland attraction and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. In even more corporate synergy, the Jungle Cruise attraction has been freshly refurbished and updated this summer, so the show will serve as a commercial for both the movie and the new version of the ride.

Frankly, this seems like a show that Disney+ should have had on day one, but hey; better late than never. Here’s the ten episodes featured in the full season:

“Jungle Cruise”

“Haunted Mansion”

“Star Tours”

“The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror”

“The Castles”

“Disneyland Hotel”

“Space Mountain”

“it's a small world”

“Trains, Trams, and Monorails”

“Hall of Presidents”

All ten episodes of Behind the Attraction premiere on Disney+ on July 16. Jungle Cruise premieres in theaters and on Disney+ (with the additional Premier Access fee) on July 30.

Sign up for Disney+ here.