New York Lawmakers Target Well-Known Chick-Fil-a Christian Business Practice

Chick-Fil-a is not just beloved in Dallas, TX, it's become one of the most popular fast food restaurants in the country.

The Georgia-based company is well-regarded when it comes to super serving their customers chicken -- except, of course, on Sundays. It is widely known that the chicken giant is only open Monday through Saturday, and every location closes on Sundays.

A few New York lawmakers have recently taken aim at this particular Chick-Fil-a business practice. But their reasoning is sound. It should be noted they aren't going directly after Chick-Fil-a's way of doing business, their goal is to assure that there aren't any more contracts signed with businesses that aren't serving their constituents every day.

An Explaination:

The hope here is to ensure that all travelers can access every restaurant operating at rest stops along the New York State Thruway, seven days a week. Their point with Sunday being one of the busiest travel days, if too many places are closed, it will negavitively affect travelers ability to eat.

“While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” the justification for the proposed bill reads, after calling out Chick-fil-A specifically. “Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

They do make a valid point that restaurants operating along the highway system should be open to travelers every day of the week including on Sunday.

Again, they aren't looking to close down any of the already operating nearly 30 Chick-Fil-a's along the thruway, "the bill, only seeks to impose the stipulation for “future” food concessions, according to its language."

What do you think the bill?

