Now You Can Buy DQ Candles That Smell Like Blizzards. Yes, Please.

As tempting as it may be, DO NOT eat the candle. Dairy Queen is introducing scented candles that smell like some of its new and old Blizzard flavors.

DQ is introducing a new fall Blizzard flavor lineup. I'll take one of each, but just a small, because I'm watching my weight.

Pumpkin Pie

Caramel Apple Pie

Oreo Mocha Fudge

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough

Choco Dipped Strawberry

Brownie Dough

Each of the new fall flavors has been transformed into a candle scent, so you can enjoy the smell of DQ Blizzards even when you're not stuffing your face.

So what effect will this have? Will burning a Blizzard candle help satisfy your cravings? Or will it prompt you to grab your keys and head out for a treat? And will eating a DQ blizzard while burning a Blizzard-scented candle in your home send your senses into overdrive?

By the way, the candle collection is $25 for the set of six and available for purchase this Thursday, September 3, starting at 3 pm. 100% of the purchase price will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the kids and families they serve nationwide.

Cars 108's Children's Miracle Network Radiothon is scheduled for October 8th and 9th. We'll be raising money and hoping for your support to benefit Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint.

Pumpkin Pie Blizzards (only available in September) and the Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard are both the Blizzard of the Month for September 2020.