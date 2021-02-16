Oncor & SWEPCO Power Outage Maps Of East Texas

While some folks have been able to get their electricity back on in East Texas, a lot of folks remain without energy which has caused a mountain of frustration with electric service providers and those concerns have even drawn the ire of Governor Abbott.

Both Oncor and SWEPCO the 2 leading providers in our area have announced that these outages (controlled or otherwise) will more than likely continue throughout the week due to ERCOT (The Electricity Reliability Commission Of Texas) and their "direction" to utilities across the state to drop power load through maintained controlled outages.

With reports of MORE snow and ice in the forecast Wednesday, the drama is only just beginning. And there's really nothing any of us can really do about it (except pay attention outside of "election cycles" to find out who's putting these people in charge of such a massive clusterf-....) but to make sure ourselves and our family members are prepared.

So both Oncor and SWEPCO have created a list of things you can do right now to prepare for the cold ahead and to "conserve energy" (How can we conserve energy when we don't have ANY?...sorry, I spend my last 36 hours in a ice cold apartment without power so I'm pardon the extra cynicism in this article.):

Decide now what you’ll do if there’s an extended power outage. Check with those who are elderly or have medical conditions to ensure they have a plan in place.

Be sure to have an adequate supply of any medications and medical supplies, plus any supplies needed for babies and pets.

Charge phones, laptops and other electronic devices.

Prepare an emergency kit with essential items like Flashlights and fresh batteries, Battery-powered radios or televisions, Candles, matches, or lighters, Water for drinking and cooking, Portable heater (oil or gas)*, Camping equipment (sleeping bags, camp stoves, lanterns), Non-perishable food and a manual can opener, Manufacturers' instructions for power-operated equipment such as the garage door, generator and Important medicines you need to take.

If you want to keep updated on the power situation where you live, we found "outage" maps for East Texas from both companies:

SWEPCO: https://swepco.com/outages/

ONCOR: https://www.oncor.com/SitePages/OutagesAndWeather.aspx

Please be careful and if you're without power or heat, click on the button below for a listing of WARMING CENTERS in East Texas: